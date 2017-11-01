Window on Wilmot Hosts Marketing Clinic
By Lindy Heim
On Nov. 4 Window on Wilmot (W.O.W.), Wilmot's nonprofit support entity, hosted its 2nd Marketing Clinic for 6 local organizations led by expert marketing consultant, Dana Dakin. Dakin offered tips on creating momentum, telling the organization's story, and communicating purposefully during the highly productive interactive session. W.O.W. is proud to have hosted this workshop in addition to its other collaborative services; community calendar, FB page, post office displays, group ads and a “Welcome to Wilmot” flyer.