FSB Offers 7 Ways to Stay Safe Online

Protect your financial information

Press release

Every year, millions of consumers fall victim to cybercrime. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, consumers lost more than $1 billion from scams initiated through the web in 2015. In recognition of Safer Internet Day on February 7, Franklin Savings Bank is providing seven tips to help consumers guard against online threats as well as maintain a safe and secure web environment.

“Criminals have become more and more sophisticated with their hacking techniques,” said Ron Magoon, President and CEO. “As a result, it’s extremely important for consumers to secure their wireless networks and set strong network passwords using a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters to actively guard against online threats.”

FSB recommends the following tips to protect you online:

Keep your computers and mobile devices up to date. Having the latest security software, web browser, and operating system are the best defenses against viruses, malware, and other online threats. Turn on automatic updates to receive the newest fixes as they become available.

Set strong passwords. A strong password should contain a minimum of eight characters and include a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters.

Watch out for phishing scams. Phishing scams use fraudulent emails and websites to trick users into disclosing private account or login information. Do not click on links or open any attachments or pop-up screens from sources you are not familiar with. Forward phishing emails to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at Spam@nulluce.gov and to the company, bank, or organization impersonated in the e-mail.

Keep personal information confidential. Hackers can use social media profiles to figure out your passwords and answer those security questions in the password reset tools. Lock down your privacy settings and avoid posting things like birthdays, addresses, mother’s maiden name, etc. Be wary of requests to connect from people you do not know.

Secure your internet connection. Always protect your home wireless network with a password. When connecting to public Wi-Fi networks, be cautious about what information you are sending over it.

Shop safely. Before shopping online, make sure the Web site uses secure technology. When you are at the checkout screen, verify that the web address begins with “https”. Also, check to see if a tiny locked padlock symbol appears on the page.

Read the site’s privacy policies. Though long and complex, privacy policies tell you how the site protects the personal information it collects. If you don’t see or understand a site’s privacy policy, consider doing business elsewhere.

Established in 1869, Franklin Savings Bank is an independent, mutually-owned community bank, offering a full array of commercial lending, retail banking and investment services throughout the Central Lakes Region and southern New Hampshire. You can learn more about Franklin Savings Bank by calling 1.800.372.4445 or visiting fsbnh.bank, or following the bank on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.