Andover Cycling Club Starts Summer Season

Open to kids starting 3rd grade and older

By Drew Donaldson

The Andover Cycling Club (ACC) is excited for it's second summer of promoting youth cycling in town! We hope to take advantage of the extensive trail networks on the Northern Rail Trail, Proctor Woodlands, and other area trails while introducing healthy living and a lifelong sport youth can enjoy with their family and friends. The club is the brainchild of avid riders in town and Drew Donaldson, Josh Norris, Brian Gilman, Chris Grotnes, and Jeremy Menard will serve as coaches.

The ACC is supported by the Town of Andover Recreation Committee. Last summer the club had 17 riders that met weekly for coach led rides following during the months of July and August.

The ACC Summer Ride Program is open to kids going into third grade and older and consists of a multi-week instructional riding program led by knowledgeable coaches. This summer’s program will be devoted to learning about mountain biking – including trail networks, technique, basic bike maintenance, and rider safety.

The ACC will have a table with more information about the Summer Ride Program and club membership on the village green during Andover’s Fourth of July celebration. Please swing by to ask Drew, Josh, Brian, Chris, or Jeremy any questions you have about the program. If you would like additional information or would be interested in signing your child up before the Fourth of July you can email the ACC at andoverreccycling@nullgmail.com.

It is going to be a good summer, so get out and ride!