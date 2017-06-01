Andover Service Club News, June 2017

By Mary Ofenlock, ASC President

On June 14, the ASC ended FY 2016-2017 with a delicious luncheon at 74 Main – The Millstone in New London. It was a very busy and eventful year with very successful fundraisers, so much so that the new FY 2017-2018 budget, which was unanimously approved at the luncheon, doubles the ASC financial support for most of the community organizations.

Members also voted in favor of putting aside the term limit rule for one year, thus enabling the President, Secretary, and Treasurer to be re-elected to the Board. Members of the 2017-2018 Executive Board are: President Mary Ofenloch, 1st Vice President Mary Phinney, 2nd Vice President Evelyn Davis, Secretary Eileen Mackey, Corresponding Secretary Meme Bowne, Treasurer Robin Boynton, Assistant Treasurer Sandy Miller, and Past President Sandra Graves.

A special presentation was made to the ASC by Nancie Jacobson, who is a Vice President with Bank of America (BOA). The BOA Charitable Foundation supports employees and the organizations for which they volunteer. Nancie volunteered 100 hours of her time to ASC events and as a worker at the Thrift Shop last year. Therefore, BOA donated $500 to the ASC in Nancie’s name.

June 14 was Flag Day, so the luncheon ended with members joining together in singing You’re a Grand Old Flag.

Meetings will resume in September, but members will be hard at work baking pies for the Slices for Scholarships fundraiser on July 4 at the Town Green. Assorted delicious pies will be available for a donation from the public to benefit the ASC Merit Scholarship Fund.

Whether you are traveling or spending your summer at home, be safe; enjoy these lazy, happy days of summer.