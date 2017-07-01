Cruising at the Wilmot Farmers Market
The Wilmot Market heads into the midseason stretch with a slow start in the growing magic area. Growing crops has been a bit tricky this season with vendors having experienced weather conditions which have been less than ideal for growing veggies and ripening fruits. Fingers crossed… the weather will change and those seeds, many of which needed to be replanted, will still bring forth a full bounty of veggies. The Wilmot board is asking everyone to do a little ideal growing weather dance to help our farmers’ gardens this month. We’ll wish for warm days with low humidity and nights just warm enough for corn to ripen but cool enough for a relaxing night of sleep. And while you’re at it… wish for a classic car display on August 5, a marionette show on August 12, a conservation program on August 19 and a New Hampshire Lakes presentation on August 29. Poof… wish granted! Your Wilmot Market board and vendors wish you to drop by the Wilmot Town Green, 9 AM – Noon every Saturday through September 30. For information contact Margaret at: socks.hoyle@nullgmail.com or 603-744-2244.