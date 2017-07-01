Peabody Home Announces Annual Garden Party
Wednesday, August 2 at 3 PM
For over 10 years, Peabody Home in Franklin has opened its gardens to its residents, friends, and family. Peabody Home is excited to once again extend the invitation to the public to enjoy food, drinks, and live music performed by local musician Jackie Lee, Wednesday, August 2 starting at 3 PM. Bring a friend!
Peabody is a nonprofit, private pay organization. The caring staff provides guidance in the financial planning of a continuum of care; where no resident pays an entrance fee. A unique senior living community nestled in the heart of a cozy New Hampshire town, Peabody Home offers personalized living space, rewarding activities, and experiences to every resident. The 24 hour onsite licensed nursing staff and physician partnership, for all residents, ensures the entire family has peace of mind.