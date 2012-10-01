New Hampshire Permaculture Day Comes to Warner

Saturday, August 26 at 9 AM

Press Release

New Hampshire Permaculture Day will be held at Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum in Warner, New Hampshire. It starts at 9 AM and runs until 5 PM on Saturday, August 26.

The fifth annual New Hampshire Permaculture Day is a gathering of permaculture enthusiasts, teachers and interested newcomers from across the state and the New Hampshire borderlands. The day will be filled with over 30 hands-on workshops, demos, talks, walks and sharing of knowledge on topics related to food production, localization, climate change, renewable energy, natural building, homesteading, edible landscape design and much, much more.

Whether you are curious about permaculture or a seasoned practitioner, there will be something for everyone. The vendor marketplace will offer information and local goods and crafts for sale. A local organic farm to table lunch will be provided. Bring your kids along there will be many family-friendly activities.

This year’s event is hosted by the Mt Kearsarge Indian Museum, 18 Highlawn Rd., Warner, New Hampshire. This museum, a local gem which seeks to challenge and inspire all of us to improve the quality of our lives and our world, is located in the heart of the Kearsarge Region, home to a strong and growing organic agriculture and re-localization movement. Warner is conveniently located off route 89, 25 miles northwest of Concord.

Admission is $30 with the early-bird discount, or $40 at the door. Student, senior, and family discounts are available. For more information and tickets, go to nhpermacultureday.org