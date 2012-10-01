New Hampshire Electric Cooperative Foundation Awards Scholarship

Press Release

Seven members of New Hampshire Electric Cooperative (NHEC) were named recipients of the 2017 NHEC Foundation Scholarships.

Nearly 100 candidates applied for the $1,500 scholarships, which are available to high school seniors, students returning to college, and non-traditional students enrolled in an accredited, undergraduate educational or training institution. One scholarship is reserved for a student entering a vocational or technical institution. All applicants are either Co-op members, or legal dependents of a Co-op member. The scholarships were awarded based on work experience, activities and leadership contributions, community service, educational/career objectives and overall scholastic achievement.

The following individuals were awarded a $1,500 NHEC Foundation Scholarship:

Christin Badylak-Reals of Plymouth will be continuing her education at the University of New Hampshire where she studies Mechanical Engineering.

Eric DuBois of Moultonborough is in his second year at Brown University where he is studying Biomedical Engineering.

Emma Hardie of Alton will be attending New Hampshire Technical Institute where she will earn her degree in Dental Hygiene.

Meghan Hurley of Moultonborough is in her second year at Colby College where she is studying Environmental Policy.

Dylan McLaughlin of Moultonborough will be attending the University of New Hampshire where he will study Mechanical Engineering.

Charlotte Pitts of North Woodstock is studying Art History and Archaeology at Wesleyan University in Connecticut.

Caitlin Royer of Fremont will enter her third year at Great Bay Community College where she continues her studies in Veterinary Technology.

NHEC is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative serving 80,000 members in 115 New Hampshire communities. Scholarship funding is provided by the NHEC Foundation, a non profit 501(c)(3) fund that receives contributions from NHEC members who agree to have their monthly electric bill rounded up to the next dollar with the proceeds benefitting the Foundation. For more information about the Foundation please visit nhec.com/nhec-foundation/.