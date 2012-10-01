Become a Woods Ninja

Saturday, August 12 from 10 AM to Noon

Press Release

Creeping silently through the forest to get close to wild animals is difficult. They usually hear you and are gone long before you can get close enough to snap a picture. So how do wildlife photographers get such great shots? You can learn at an upcoming workshop sponsored by The Little Nature Museum of Warner.

Outdoor survival expert, Rudy Bourget, will conduct the class, “Becoming a Woods Ninja” on Saturday, August 12 from 10 AM to Noon on the museum grounds at 18 Highlawn Road in Warner. Enrollment is limited to ten people from ages nine and up. The cost is $15 for members of the Little Nature Museum or Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum, and $20 for non-members. The rain date is August 13, at the same time. Pre-registration is required by using the registration form at: littlenaturemuseum.org, by calling 603-746-6121, or emailing: nature-museum@nullconknet.com.