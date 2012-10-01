Andover Congregational Church News, September 2017

By Sandra Miller, Andover Congregational Church

Happy Summer! The SuperKids Program held July 31 to August 4 went very well. It was held at Odell Park in Franklin and around twenty-four (24) children participated in prayers, games, songs, drama, memory time (Bible verses), Bible Diggers, quiz time, etc. Thank you to all who helped in any way, but a huge “thank you” to Darlene Tilton who was in charge of the whole program. Actually, she would say that God was in charge! The crew is looking forward to future missions.

The annual Church picnic held at Highland Lake Beach on August 13 was well attended and enjoyed by all. Just before the picnic five people publicly confessed their faith in our Lord, Jesus Christ by being baptized in the water. Those who were baptized were Mae Holden, Christine Lugtig, Dillon Foote, Trisha Knowles, and Jim Tuerk. We welcome all of them into the family of God! A wonderful time of fellowship and good food followed the baptisms.

One of the missionaries that we help to sponsor, Serene Chua, ,joined us at worship on August 13. She is with the Navigators organization at Boston College. She spoke about their mission which is to save souls and to keep those who are believers strong in their faith by bringing and reinforcing the word of God to students in college. This can be a very difficult time of life in this day and age. Our prayers go out to Serene and her mission.

Thank you letters were received from the Danbury and Twin Rivers food pantries who benefited from the profits of our Fourth of July cotton candy sales which were used to purchase groceries for the needy.

We will be starting up new church programs and classes in September. These will include an adult Sunday School class before Church as well as a children’s Sunday School during Church service. A Bible study class will also be held as well as studies to help us to continue our Christian growth. There should be something for everyone. Always feel free to call the Church office (735-5160) to speak with Pastor John Wagner for more information on what’s going on at the Church or if you need help in any way.

Thought for the day: The person who looks up to God rarely looks down on anyone”