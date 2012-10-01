“A Piece of the World” to be discussed at Andover Book Club
Wednesday, September 27
A Piece of the World is the book chosen by the Andover Book Club for discussion at its next meeting on Wednesday, September 27. Author Christina Baker Kline has written a novel that imagines the story of the woman who crawls across a desolate field in Andrew Wyeth’s iconic painting, “Christina’s World,” describing a life played out against the stern Maine landscape that Wyeth often portrayed in his art. The Book Club welcomes all those who enjoy reading and discussing books and meets on the 4th Wednesday each month at 7 PM at the Bachelder Library, 12 Chase Hill Road in East Andover. Copies of the book are available at the library; for more information call the Bachelder Library at 735-5076.