Announcements from Wilmot

By Lindy and Craig Heim

FNRT-MC will have its travelling info booth up and running at Carr Field during New Hampshire Special Olympics event from 9 to noon on Saturday, October 7. Do stop by!

For the eighth time, the Friends of the Northern Rail Trail in Merrimack County will host a bike ride on the Trail north from the Potter Place railway station in Andover starting at 10 AM on Sunday, October 8. This annual event honors the memory of one of FNRT-MC's former and much-loved board members, Peter Oren Crowell of New London. The ride is open to all comers and will take place rain or shine. Light refreshments will be served.

The Wilmot Historical Society will be holding its annual meeting and hosting a program, “A 1976 Bicentennial Retrospective”, from 2 to 4 PM on Sunday, October 29 at the Wilmot Town Hall on North Wilmot Road. just off New Hampshire Route 4A in Wilmot Center.

Fred Ogmundson will reconstruct the chain of activities organized by the Wilmot Bicentennial Committee of 1975-76 which created the celebration, the building renovations and the town's historical society as we know it today. The event is free and open to all. Light refreshments will be served. Visit wilmothistoricalsociety.org for more information.