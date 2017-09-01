Proctor to Host Special Olympics Event
For the past three years, Proctor has joined together with the local Andover Community, Special Olympics and law enforcement agencies to host the Rail Trail Rally to benefit Special Olympics New Hampshire. While this event has been a huge success each year, on October 7, Proctor and Special Olympics New Hampshire will host a slightly different version of the event. Proctor students (and faculty/staff) will partner with Special Olympic athletes of all ages in a variety of activities as unified teams in what will certainly be an exciting day of fun, connections, and competition! A recap of the event will be shared in the November Beacon.