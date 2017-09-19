Mary (Smith) Demers, September 19, 2017
Mary (Smith) Demers, 90, formerly of Andover, NH died Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin, NH. She was born in Natick, MA on November 17, 1926 the daughter of James A. and Mildred E. (Thomas) Smith.
She moved to Andover in 2001 previously residing in Manchester, NH for many years and wintered in Apache Junction, AZ. While in Manchester she had been a camera operator for Moore Business Forms for 18 years. Mary was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Parish. She was a member of the Andover Service Club, the Andover Historical Society and the Kearsarge Area Council on Aging. She enjoyed acting, quilting and crafts.
Her husband, Albert H. Demers, died in 2010. She is also predeceased by several siblings. She is survived by two daughters, Karen “Fred” Gross of Andover, NH and Patti Bailey of Groton, NH; two grandchildren, Tory Bailey and Lacey Bailey; two brothers, Alfred E. Smith of North Bend, OR and Richard Smith of New Bern, NC; a sister, Brenda Gaffney of Southborough, MA; nieces and nephews.
Burial will be in the NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Ridge Center, 7 Baldwin Street, Franklin, NH 03235