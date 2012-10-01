Franklin Savings Bank Unveils Veterans Checking Account

Earns interest with no fees

Press release

In honor of Veterans’ Day, Franklin Savings Bank is unveiling a new Veterans checking account as a way to acknowledge and express gratitude to both active and inactive military service men and women for their commitment to preserving our freedom. The checking account earns monthly interest and offers unlimited transactions with no monthly service charge or fees. In addition, customers will receive a special gift at account opening and Franklin Savings Bank will make an annual donation for each new account to a local Veterans organization.

“We recently completed a restructuring of our checking accounts to better align with the needs of our customers,” said Joe Thornton, SVP, Retail Banking Officer. “We wanted to create a checking account exclusively for our Veterans as a way to thank the servicemen and women for their sacrifice in protecting our country.”

Monthly interest will be earned on all balances and no monthly service charge will be incurred with this account. FSB’s Veterans checking account comes with many perks, including Overdraft Forgiveness Protection, Instant Issue Visa® Debit/ATM Card, access to over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, mobile wallet, 24/7 debit card fraud monitoring, Buzz Points debit cards rewards, online and mobile banking with Bill Pay, e-alerts, e-statements, Identity Theft Resolution Services, $200 off closing costs on a new residential mortgage, free Oxford checks, bank checks and money orders, complimentary financial planning seminars and investment counseling. Lastly, each account includes up to three overdraft or returned item fees per calendar year should an account holder inadvertently overdraw their account. The Veterans checking account is fully protected by the FDIC up to the insurable limit.

Established in 1869, Franklin Savings Bank is an independent, mutually-owned community bank, offering a full array of commercial lending, personal banking and investment services throughout the Central Lakes Region and southern New Hampshire. Headquartered in Franklin, the Bank has offices in Bristol, Boscawen, Tilton, Gilford, and Merrimack, as well as an office in Bedford for business lending. Franklin Savings Bank also offers investment, insurance and financial planning services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Independence Financial Advisors, from offices in Franklin, Bedford, Merrimack, Nashua and Rochester, New Hampshire. As a recognized leader in providing the latest in financial services technology, Franklin Savings Bank remains committed to serving the needs of businesses, families and the communities it serves, through a dedicated team of employees, a diverse line of financial products and services, and continued investment in emerging technology.

You can learn more about Franklin Savings Bank by calling 1.800.372.4445, or visiting www.fsbnh.bank, or following the bank on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.